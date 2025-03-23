Sanwo–Olu mourns council boss

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairman of the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Bola Shobowale.

Shobowale reportedly died on Friday after a protracted ailment that took her away from office for several months.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Shobowale’s death as a colossal loss to Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Lagos State as a whole.

The Governor praised the late council boss for her commitment to the well-being of people she governed, adding that Shobowale, despite the protracted ailments that took her away from office for many months, was still passionate in championing and attracting development and dividends of democracy to the people of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with the immediate family of the departed, her friends and associates, members and leaders of the ruling APC, Lagos State chapter, the Conference 57, and the entire people of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA over the death of the late council chairman.

He also condoled with the Acting Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Hon. Oladipupo Oluwaloni, and the entire management and staff of the council over the death of their boss.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the residents of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA on the death of the council chairman, Hon. Bola Shobowale.

“I am saddened by the death of Hon. Bola Shobowale. She was a devoted and loyal party member. Her death was a personal loss to us in Lagos State, especially our party, the All Progressives Congress where the deceased worked tirelessly with other progressive elements to build. She would be missed by the entire political class, especially in the Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of Hon. Bola Shobowale eternal rest and comfort her immediate and political family, as well as the people of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.”

