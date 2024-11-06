Sanwo-Olu Mourns Chief Of Army Staff, Lagbaja

Share

…Commiserates with Tinubu, Nigerian Army, South-West

Lagos State Governor and Chairman, of South-West Governors Forum, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the passing of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, describing his death as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

The Governor also commiserated with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, Security Chiefs, the Nigerian Army and the entire Nigerians over the death of the Chief of Army Staff.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Lagbaja, who died on Tuesday night in Lagos following a brief illness at the age of 56, as a dutiful and committed soldier who served Nigeria passionately.

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, who also sympathized with the immediate family, friends and associates of the late 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

The Governor praised the late Lt. General Lagbaja’s contributions to Nigeria’s efforts to end the war against insurgency and banditry, noting that the country would miss the rich experience and knowledge of the deceased soldier.

He said, “On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army on the death of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja. I also sympathize with the families, friends, and associates of the deceased.

“I am saddened by the death of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja. His death was a painful loss to Nigeria. He was a dutiful and committed soldier who served Nigeria passionately with dedication, skill, gallantry, and total commitment. He employed his long years of experience and expertise in the service of our fatherland.

“The late Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja will be sorely missed by the Nigerian Army, especially at this period when the country is intensifying the fight against insurgency and other criminal elements in different parts of the country.

“I pray that God would grant Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja eternal rest and grant the Nigerian army and the entire security chiefs, as well as the families, associates, and colleagues of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

Share

Please follow and like us: