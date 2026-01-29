Sanwo-Olu Mourns Business Mogul, Adekunle Ojora

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the demise of business mogul and Olori Omo Oba of Lagos, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, who died early Wednesday morning at the age of 93.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor described Otunba Ojora’s death as a colossal loss to Nigeria, particularly to his family, the business community and the people of Lagos State.

The Governor also sympathised with the deceased’s lovely wife, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and associates of the late business mogul and patriarch of the Ojora family.

He said, “On behalf of my family, the Government and the people of Lagos State, I mourn the death of the business mogul and Olori Omo Oba of Lagos, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, who died yesterday at the age of 93.

“Otunba Adekunle Ojora contributed his quota to the development of his people and the country. He was very passionate about the interest, growth, and development of Lagos State. He was a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his community, state, and country in different sectors.

“As a business mogul, he provided job opportunities through his several business initiatives at home and abroad for many people and contributed significantly to the growth of Nigerian private enterprise.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Otunba Adekunle Ojoro and pray that God grants the people of Lagos State, the deceased’s family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”