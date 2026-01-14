Sanwo-Olu Mourns Aholu Of Badagry, Akran

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of the Aholu of Badagry and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Aholu Babatunde Akran (Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I), who passed away at the age of 89.

In a condolence message, the governor described the late monarch as a revered traditional ruler who served Badagry with wisdom, humility, and unwavering dedication for nearly 49 years on the throne.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the late Aholu, a former journalist, brought clarity, balance, and intellectual depth into his leadership, effectively blending traditional authority with progressive ideals.

“He worked tirelessly to preserve Badagry’s rich cultural heritage while also encouraging development and unity among his people,” the governor said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the monarch played a vital role in promoting Badagry’s history, festivals, and cultural identity, while also giving selfless service toward the growth and harmony of the community.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the people of Badagry, and all those affected by the monarch’s passing.

“I pray that God grants them the strength to bear this great loss and that the soul of Aholu Babatunde Akran rests in perfect peace,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The death of the Aholu marks the end of an era in Badagry, where the late traditional ruler is remembered for his long reign, statesmanship, and enduring legacy of service.