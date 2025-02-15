Sanwo-Olu Mourns Afenifere Leader Ayo Adebanjo

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a revered nationalist and chieftain of Afenifere, describing his death as a great loss to the Yoruba race and Nigeria.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of his family, the Lagos State government, and the entire people of the South-West, Governor Sanwo-Olu lauded Adebanjo’s unwavering commitment to nation-building, justice, and true federalism, emphasizing that his contributions to the country’s democratic struggles will never be forgotten.

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s legacies cannot be forgotten because of the positive impacts he made during his lifetime and his extraordinary life of courage and service to humanity, his community, the Yoruba race, and the nation,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

READ ALSO:

The nonagenarian elder statesman, known for his fearless advocacy for equity, justice, and good governance, was a pillar of the Afenifere socio-political group and a key figure in Nigeria’s fight for democracy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted his seven-decade-long dedication to national unity, adding that his voice remained a beacon of truth until his last breath.

The Lagos State governor extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s widow, family, the Ijebu community, the Yoruba people, and all Nigerians, praying for strength to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the late leader’s soul.

Share

Please follow and like us: