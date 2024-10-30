Sanwo-Olu Mourns Abdulrahman Lekki, Scholarship Board Executive Secretary

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the death of the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Mr Abdulrahman Lekki, describing his demise as a rude shock and a big loss to the State.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Lekki, who passed away on Wednesday, as a committed and passionate public officer.

He said the deceased served the state with dedication as the Executive Secretary of the State’s Scholarship Board and was deeply committed to empowering young people through education.

The Governor also condoled the immediate family, friends, and associates of the departed, as well as the management and entire staff of the Lagos State Scholarship Board.

He said, “I am saddened by the death of the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board, Abdulrahman Lekki. He was diligently and deeply committed to empowering many young people through education.

“Abdulrahman Lekki would be greatly missed, particularly by the Lagos State Scholarship Board.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus and grant his immediate family, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Share

Please follow and like us: