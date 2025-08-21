Sanwo-Olu, Minister Commend FCCPC Boss For Donating LASU Auditorium

Lagos State Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, and former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba have praised Olatunji Bello, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), for his contributions to education and human development.

The accolades came yesterday during the of ficial unveiling of a newly constructed 550-capacity auditorium at Lagos State University, Epe campus, donated by Bello. The facility, named the OlatunjiBello Auditorium, aims to strengthen educational infrastructure and support academic excellence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the donation as a remarkable gesture, emphasising its potential to enrich learning and inspire students. “This modern facility is more than just a building; it is a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and intellectual engagement.

It will serve as a hub for academic discourse, cultural exchange, and strategic gatherings,” he said. Minister Alausa, who chaired the event, applauded Bello’s dedication to educational development and urged other stakeholders to emulate his investment in academic infrastructure.

He also reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting education and technology under the Renewed Hope agenda. Ex-Governor Osoba described the auditorium as a selfless gift that would benefit generations, lauding Bello as a man committed to societal upliftment.

The Vice Chancellor of LASU and his wife, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, thanked the dignitaries and hailed her husband’s unwavering belief in the transformative power of education. Bello, in his remarks, stressed that the auditorium is not merely a structure but a symbol of vision and public service.

“This is not just a hall for academic learning, but a testament to what is possible when faith, purpose, and public interest converge. Today, we are commissioning not just a building, but a vision for the future,” he said.