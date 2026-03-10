Sanwo-Olu, Mexican Ambassador Seek Stronger Economic Ties

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Alfredo Miranda-Ortiz, on Monday underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Lagos and Mexico to boost economic prosperity and deepen areas of mutual cooperation.

The discussions took place during a courtesy visit by the Mexican delegation, led by Ambassador Miranda-Ortiz, to the Lagos House in Ikeja.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasised the need to build stronger economic and cultural partnerships between Lagos and Mexico, particularly in areas that could drive trade, investment, and tourism.

Speaking during the visit, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses and unlocking tourism opportunities across the state.

He noted that the THEMES+ developmental agenda of his government continues to focus on making Lagos more hospitable and habitable while attracting increased local and international investments.

The governor also commended the establishment of the Honorary Consulate of Mexico in Lagos, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between both sides.

Sanwo-Olu specifically acknowledged the role of the Honorary Consul of Mexico in Lagos, Abiodun Otunola, noting that the initiative would further promote cooperation and enhance engagements between Lagos and Mexico.

Earlier in his remarks, Ambassador Miranda-Ortiz praised the development strides recorded by the Lagos State Government under Sanwo-Olu’s leadership. He said Lagos has demonstrated strong capacity to expand economic partnerships and remains a strategic hub for international collaboration in Nigeria.

The ambassador further disclosed that Mexico currently operates 53 Free Trade Markets, noting that his country is eager to leverage such economic platforms to deepen collaboration with Lagos, which he described as the economic engine of Nigeria.

Miranda-Ortiz expressed optimism that stronger engagement between Lagos and Mexico would create new opportunities for trade, investment, and broader economic cooperation between both sides.