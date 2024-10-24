Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Others Commiserate With AFRIMA Boss On Wife’s Death

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, yesterday joined the list of eminent personalities across Africa’s political and business circles who have commiserated with the President of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the Managing Director of PRM Africa Marketing and Communications Limited, Mike Dada, over the death of his wife, Modupe Temitope Dada.

Modupe, nee Baruwa, died on October 19, and her death has continued to draw an outpouring of sympathy and commiseration from across Africa. Sanwo-Olu was one of the first to offer his condolences, personally calling Dada to offer words of comfort.

The governor expressed sadness over the loss, saying Modupe was undoubtedly the pillar of support in the background of Dada’s towering achievements in Africa’s creative communication and media industries.

Sanwo-Olu described the deceased, a banker, as a woman whose strength was deeply felt, even from behind the scenes and the governor urged Dada “to take solace in the beautiful memories of her life as her legacy of kindness and support would continue to live on.”

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah also sent a heartfelt message to the family, saying that Modupe led a life of virtue. Mbah described the banker as a woman of great character who provided stability and encouragement to her husband, while also building a warm and loving home.

“The late Modupe was a virtuous woman and a pillar of support who played a crucial role in her husband’s career and personal life. Her death has left a significant void not only in your family but also among those who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Also yesterday, former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who had known Mrs Dada since his days as the state’s accountant-general, was among the early callers.

