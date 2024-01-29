Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Diri, Others Bag New Telegraph Awards

In line with its decision to recognize excellence through a highly competitive and prestigious annual award, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers, has unveiled recipients of its 2023 Awards.

The newspaper is using the award to recognize individuals and businesses that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the development of the country in both the public and private sectors.

The award, billed to hold on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, is expected to galvanize and inspire awardees towards greater excellence, while also helping to encourage others to aspire to such levels of distinction.

The occasion would be chaired by a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

Topping the bill in the New Telegraph Awards for 2024 is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who won Governor of the Year in Infrastructural Development.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State will receive the Governor of the Year in Courage in Leadership, while Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State will win the Governor of the Year in Health. Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State will go home with the Governor of the Year in Human Capacity Development.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, wins Governor of the Year in Education; Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris receives Governor of the Year in Agricultural Development.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, goes home with the Outstanding Minister of the Year, while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zenith Bank, Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, wins Bank CEO of the Year. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, wins Digital Bank MD of the Year.

For his contributions in the advancement of the legal profession, Prof Mike Ozekhome will be honoured with the Legal Icon of the Year award. New Telegraph also announced Dr. Chima Amadi as the Social Crusader of the Year and Dr Tayo Adiatu as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Others that are being honoured by the prestigious newspaper are Fuad Atanda-Lawal as the Outstanding Local Government Chairman of the Year; Zenith Bank as the Most Sustainable Bank of the Year; UBA as the Bank of the Year; Unity Bank as the Most Friendly Bank of the Year; Transcorp as the Conglomerate of the Year; Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation as the Outstanding NGO of the Year; and Airtel as the Telecoms Company of the Year.

Tantita Security Services Limited is recognised as the Security Company of the Year; Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd as the Automobile Company of the Year; University of Ilorin as the Outstanding University of the Year; National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies as the Legislative Support Institute of the Year; Presidential Amnesty Programme as the Innovative Government Agency of the Year; FBN Holdings as the Holding Company of the Year; Seplat Energy as the Outstanding Energy Company of the Year; ERISCO as the Indigenous Company of the Year; and Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) as the Outstanding Transmission and Distribution Company of the Year.