Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Ambode, Others Commiserate With AFRIMA, PRM Africa Boss Over Wife’s Death

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah have joined the list of eminent personalities across Africa’s political and business circles who have commiserated with the President of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the Managing Director of PRM Africa Marketing and Communications Limited, Mike Dada, over the death of his loving wife, Modupe Temitope Dada.

Modupe Dada, Nee Baruwa, died peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2024, and her death has continued to draw an outpouring of sympathy and commiseration from across Africa.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu was one of the first to offer his condolences, personally calling Dada to offer words of comfort.

The governor expressed deep sadness over the loss, saying Modupe was undoubtedly the pillar of support in the background of Dada’s towering achievements in Africa’s creative communication and media industries.

Sanwo-Olu described the deceased, a banker of repute, as a woman whose strength was deeply felt, even from behind the scenes and the Governor urged Dada “to take solace in the beautiful memories of her life as her legacy of kindness and support would continue to live on.

“I stand in solidarity with you, sharing your grief and offering our heartfelt condolences. May God grant you and the entire family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.”.

Enugu State Governor, Mbah, also commiserated with the family in a heartfelt message, saying Modupe led a life of virtue.

Mbah described Ijebu Ode-born banker as a woman of great character who provided stability and encouragement to her husband, while also building a warm and loving home.

“The late Modupe was a virtuous woman and a pillar of support who played a crucial role in her husband’s career and personal life. Her death has left a significant void not only in your family but also among those who had the privilege of knowing her.

“The people of Enugu share in the grief of your family and prayed for strength and comfort during this difficult time,” the Governor told Dada.

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, who had known Mrs Dada since his days as the state’s Accountant-General was among the early callers.

Ambode commended Modupe’s quiet but profound impact on those around her, noting that she was a steadfast partner to her husband, especially in his efforts to promote African music and culture through AFRIMA. He prayed for peace and strength for the family to navigate through their loss.

“She was an extraordinary partner and an exceptional woman, whose kindness, compassion, and unwavering dedication to her family will remain unforgettable. The support and partnership she provided throughout your journey were truly invaluable. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us all,” he told Dada.

Well-wishers from across Nigeria and Africa, including former ministers, top executives from the Advertising, media, tech and banking sectors, both current and retired diplomats and other captains of industry, have either called or visited the Ikeja GRA home of the Dada family to offer their condolences.

They include former Minister of Information, Mr Lai Muhammed; Dr Bisi Onasanya, the Chairman of The Address Homes and former Group Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC; the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Department of Training and Development, Frank Mba; media giant and politician, Aare Dele Momodu; Chairman Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba; Mr Olalekan Adebiyi, the Chairman of Laralek Ultimate Construction Limited, Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, Former Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Steve Ayorinde, Executive Director, Sterling Bank, Mrs Tunde Adeola, Former Commissioner of Tourism, Art and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Head of Culture, African Union and Mr Gbenga Adefaye, erstwhile President of the NGE among others.

Many of them described Modupe as a virtuous woman whose humility and grace touched many lives.

The remains of Modupe will be committed to Mother Earth on Thursday, October 24, 2024, after a farewell service at the Grace Assembly, Yard 158, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun-Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria.

