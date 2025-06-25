Sanwo-Olu Marks Birthday With Worship, Gratitude To God

Share

It was a day of heartfelt worship, thanksgiving and reflection on Wednesday, as Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, celebrated his 60th birthday with a spiritually uplifting event tagged “Rhythms of Worship with Adura.”

Held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, VI, the event drew family members, political allies, religious leaders, and well-wishers from across the country, all gathered to honour Sanwo-Olu, whom many at the occasion described as “gracefully serving and gratefully walking in God’s will.”

The celebration featured soul-stirring gospel performances from some of Nigeria’s top music ministers, including Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Arugbo Ojo, Emma Oh My God, the MFM Guitar Choir, and the Dream Catchers Academy. Together, they led the audience in hours of worship that transcended performance, bringing spiritual depth to the celebratory mood.

In an emotional address, Governor Sanwo-Olu reflected on his six-decade journey, describing the day not merely as a personal milestone but a spiritual moment of gratitude and renewed dedication to the service of God and Lagos.

“Today is all about God. About His goodness, His faithfulness and the rhythm of His love that continues to echo in my life and in the life of our beloved Lagos State,” he said.

“Adura,” he explained, was drawn from his Yoruba name Aduragbemi (meaning prayer has lifted me) and was carefully chosen to highlight the central role of prayer in both his private and public life.

“This gathering is not about spectacle; it is about substance. It is about creating a sacred space for life, for health, for peace and for hope,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu expressed deep appreciation to his wife, Claidiana Ibikoke family, friends, and members of his administration for their unwavering support and encouragement through the years.

“To my team, my colleagues, and my friends who have stood by me, challenged and shaped me. Thank you. This celebration belongs to all of us,” he said.

The Governor also paid glowing tribute to the people of Lagos, describing the state as more than a city, “an idea, a pulse, a promise.”

“Even at 60, I rededicate myself to the cause of building a Lagos that works for all,” he pledged.

The event was attended by an array of dignitaries, including governors of Oyo, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti states; former Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola; Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; federal and state lawmakers; traditional rulers; party faithful; and members of the governor’s extended family and cabinet.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s 6 0th birthday celebration served as a testament to a life anchored in service, humility and faith and a reminder of the transformative power of leadership guided by purpose and prayer.

