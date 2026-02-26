Sanwo-Olu, Makoko And Test Of Leadership

Leadership is not tested in moments of applause. It is tested in moments of discomfort, when decisions are unpopular, emotions are high, and the future must be weighed against the present. The recent Makoko challenge in Lagos is one such moment, and it goes beyond a waterfront settlement. It is a defining test of leadership especially for a man who has confronted many of such daunting challenges and has surmounted them.

Makoko has existed for decades, evolving into a symbol of Nigeria’s urban contradictions—resilience alongside neglect, and survival amid dysfunction. While its cultural narrative is often celebrated, its reality raises urgent concerns around sanitation, environmental safety, public health, and urban planning. These are not abstract issues; they affect the city’s ecosystem, its waterways, and the wellbeing of millions beyond the community itself.

At the heart of the Makoko debate lies a hard truth: governance cannot be driven by sentiment alone. Responsible leadership sometimes requires decisions that are emotionally difficult but socially necessary. When governments consistently postpone tough choices, the cost does not disappear but multiplies and passes on to the future. And sometime in the future, the government inaction will give way to avoidable consequences.

This is why Makoko represents more than a policy dilemma; it is a leadership crossroads. Throughout history, many world leaders have taken difficult, often deeply unpopular decisions to prioritise the long-term well-being of the masses over short-term popularity or immediate political convenience.

From Olusegun Obasanjo to Lee Kuan Yew and from Angela Merkel to Nelson Mandela, down to Julius Nyerere and others, at one time or the other, a tough decision had been taken, which though didn’t sit well with majority but had the capacity of rewriting history for better. For instance, upon assuming office in 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo enforced the retirement of about 93 senior military officers who had previously held political positions—such as military administrators, governors, or ministers— to curb the risk of future coups and strengthen democratic governance.

Notable officers in this category included two former Lagos military administrators, Col. Buba Marwa and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Also, during the 2015 refugee crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a difficult, politically costly decision to keep German borders open to refugees, thereby prioritizing humanitarian aid over popular political sentiment. In his inauguration speech, on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu sent the biggest shockwave to the entire country, when he announced that “fuel subsidy is gone”! A very tough decision, which, in less than three years of the administration, is manifesting positively.

At the moment, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu falls in this category. But definitely, like other visionary leaders, Sanwo-Olu will weather the storm and the society will be better. Besides, this is not the first time he would be on the hot seat and make the best out of it. His style of governance has, over the years, been marked by calmness under pressure, strategic thinking, and a preference for structured responses over impulsive reactions.

Lagosians witnessed this during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fear threatened to overwhelm the system. Rather than panic, the state adopted a coordinated approach that balanced public health priorities with economic survival and security—an exercise in measured leadership at a time of national uncertainty. The EndSARS protests presented an even sterner challenge: a volatile mix of youth anger, legitimate grievances, and widespread breakdown of order.

While the crisis exposed some institutional weaknesses, it also reinforced the complexity of leadership in moments when emotions run high and decisions must be made in real time. Leadership, in such moments, is rarely about perfection; it is about restraint, responsibility, and learning. In both challenging circumstances, Governor Sanwo-Olu demonstrated effective leadership with calmness, transparent communication, and a clear, adaptable vision that guided his teams through uncertainty.

Leaders must foster trust, empower employees through delegation, and maintain motivation by recognising efforts, even when facing external pressures like resource shortages or internal conflicts. Key strategies include maintaining high emotional intelligence, staying proactive, and prioritising both team well-being and long-term goals. One unique approach that worked for Governor Sanwo-Olu in the two cited cases was that he was honest about challenges and steps taken to address them. Thus, he fostered a culture of trust and psychological safety.

Applying this leadership lens to Makoko, one thing is clear: doing nothing is no longer an option. The challenges posed by the settlement—environmental degradation, safety risks, and urban disorder— are far-reaching. Avoidance may earn temporary applause, but it ultimately deepens the problem and shifts the burden to the next generation. Any meaningful intervention in Makoko will be controversial.

It will provoke resistance and criticism. In fact, some established civil society organizations will feast on it. But leadership is not the art of pleasing everyone; it is the courage to act in the long-term interest of society while ensuring humane, inclusive, and well-structured solutions for affected communities. If properly handled, the Makoko challenge could mark a turning point.

It could open conversations around sustainable urban renewal, structured resettlement, environmental restoration, and inclusive development. More importantly, it could set a precedent that Lagos is ready to confront its most complex urban problems, not manage them indefinitely. History is rarely kind to leaders who choose comfort over courage.

But it often rewards those who take hard decisions with foresight, empathy, and clarity of purpose. Makoko is not just a settlement under scrutiny—it is a moment of truth. And how it is handled will speak volumes about the kind of leadership Lagos chooses to uphold. With his handling of the Makoko situation, Governor Sanwo-Olu has chosen to be remembered for doing the good under a difficult circumstance and he certainly will have the right place in history