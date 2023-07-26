Sanwo-Olu makes poverty alleviation a priority

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been in the forefront in poverty alleviation and wealth creation through various programmes in Lagos State. With programmes such as the Jobs Initiatives Lagos (JIL) Eko Digital Skills, Adult Literacy Programme and (LSETF) funding initiatives, among others, the Sanwo-Olu administration has provided several opportunities for residents in the state to create wealth and eradicate poverty.

According to the former Commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation, Mrs Folashade Jaji, the Sanwo-Olu administration has embarked on several intervention programmes to empower the youths, women and citizens in tandem with the Governor’s THEME agenda. Governor Sanwo-Olu has empowered over 12,000 residents through his quarterly mega empowerment programme organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty alleviation. The programmes, according to Jaji has had a huge impact in the lives of many Lagosians who are now employers of Labour. Over 20,000 trainees have graduated from the state’s 20 vocational centers in the last four years. In addition, about 125,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created in the last four years through the various activities of the ministry of wealth creation and employment. 18,000 residents were supported through a special grants for rural women in partnership with the Federal Government.

The beneficiaries are spread across the 57 local government areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state. Similarly, about 22, 647 beneficiaries under the variants, (N-tech, N-health, N-agro) participated in a sensitisation workshop organised to review experiences, gather strategies needed for post N-power programmes and provide a platform for future career prospects. Over 12,000 artisans selected from trade associations have been retrained. The development of micro, small and medium enterprises is also being encouraged and used to empower Lagosians. The 44 factory units, the Imota Light Industry Park is about 86 percent completed and will be commissioned by Governor Sanwo-Olu to further empower women and youths in the state.

Furthermore, the various projects being executed by the state at the Lekki Free trade zone have started yielding positive results. More than 230 jobs were created through the Alara city project, a joint venture project designed and owned by Redeavour Nigeria Development Company Limited and the Lagos State Government through the Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited.

The Lagos State Government has also being exploring opportunities in the agric sector to empower more residents. 1,750 people have been empowered with various agricultural productive assets and inputs through agricultural value chains empowerment programmes. Governor Sanwo-Olu had emphasised the need for a fullfledged participation of all stakeholders in Agricultural schemes as a result of the diverse empowerment opportunities in the state.

According to reports, some of the projects available in the state include, Agricultural based Youth Empowerment Scheme, (YES) and the World Bank Assisted Agro process ing and productivity Enhancement and livelihood Improvement Support project, APPEALS, among others. The Sanwo-Olu administration has embarked on Jobs Initiatives Lagos, (JIL) targeted at final year students and those in penultimate classes in higher institutions. At the moment, 8,000 students drawn from all higher institutions in Lagos State are undergoing entrepreneurship and employability skills training programme.

The (JIL) is aimed at preparing the undergraduates participants for immediate entry into the workforce as employees and employers of labour by equipping them with up to date, market designed skills, and mindset renewal that will make them more suitable and qualified for their chosen career in the modern technology driven world of work.