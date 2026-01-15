Sanwo-Olu: Lucia Onabanjo Lived An Impactful Live

Lagos State and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of Chief (Mrs) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, widow of the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, the first civilian Governor of Ogun State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the government and people of Ogun State, as well as the family and associates of the late Mama Onabanjo, who died at the age of 100.

The governor said Mama Onabanjo lived a life of impact, especially during her reign as the wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, adding that she rendered selfless service to the people and left behind a good legacy.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the government and people of Lagos, I commiserate with my brother and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the government of Ogun State, the deceased’s family and associates on the transition of Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, widow of the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, the first civilian Governor of Ogun State.