Sanwo-Olu: Let Spirituality, Peaceful Co-Existence Exist

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims across Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, as they celebrate Eid-el-Adha, widely regarded as the feast of sacrifice by adherents of Islam.

Sanwo-Olu, in an Eidel-Kabir message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Lagos residents and Nigerians at large, particularly Muslim faithful, to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters in the State and in Nigeria a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Eid-al-Adha is a symbolic event in the history of mankind, particularly for Muslims, given the bountiful rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

“This symbolic Islamic celebration is a reminder to us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our be.

Share