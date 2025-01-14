Sanwo-Olu Learnt Of Obasa’s Removal On Tv – Akosile

Share

…says gov busy taking care of over 20m Lagosians

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mr Gboyega Akosile, has debunked rumours making the rounds in a section if the public that his Principal had a hand in the removal of the immediate past Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa (APC-Agege1), a sixth-term lawmaker, serving his third term as Speaker, was on Monday removed by lawmakers over allegations of maladministration and abuse of office.

However, Akosile, who made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday while refuting the insinuations, said Sanwo-Olu learnt of the impeachment in the media like other Nigerians.

He said Obasa’s removal was purely a business of the legislatures that has nothing to do with the governor. He explained that the governor did not have foreknowledge of Obasa’s impeachment and was not involved in the process, adding that the Governor learnt of Obasa’s removal through the media like every other person.

He said: “No no, no. There is absolutely nothing true about that. I mean, no, the governor does not have a hand in it. It was purely a legislative matter.

“The governor is busy with serious matters, busy with taking care of the over 20 million Lagos population.” Further, he said: “What happened in the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly was purely the prerogative of the legislators.

“I mean, we saw in the media, just like you, that the legislators removed the Speaker. “We watched like every other person.

The Governor must have watched it like any other person. Adding that: “I don’t think there is anything more to it other than that. “So, absolutely, there is no hand of the governor in the impeachment of the Speaker.”

