Sanwo-Olu Leads Wreath-Laying For Murtala Muhammed’s 50th Posthumous Anniversary

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday led a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of late General Murtala Muhammed.

The ceremony took place at the late Murtala’s cenotaph in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Among dignitaries present were at the event Senator Daisy Danjuma, wife of retired Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma; Dr. Aisha Muhammed Oyebode, daughter of the late General and Chief Executive Officer of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation; her husband, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; and the Chairman of Ikoyi–Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bola Oladunjoye, alongside other officials.

The event involved the laying of wreaths in honour of General Muhammed and also in recognition of his life, leadership, and contributions to Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that the late General Murtala Ramat Muhammed served as Nigeria’s Head of State from July 1975 until he was assassinated on February 13, 1976.

Although his tenure lasted only seven months, it was popularly regarded as a reformative period.

It would be recalled that the late general came to power through a bloodless coup that removed General Yakubu Gowon and quickly initiated the reorganisation of the civil service, creation of new states, anti-corruption measures, and steps toward returning Nigeria to civilian rule.