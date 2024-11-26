Sanwo-Olu Lays Foundation Stone For New Alaba-Rago Transnational Market

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu yesterday laid the foundation stone for an ultra-modern Alaba-Rago Transnational Market in Iba Local Government Council Development Area (LCDA).

The governor was represented by Dr Olajide Babajide, his Special Adviser on EGIS and Urban Development. He said the re-development of the market was in line with market transformation moves of his administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda.

He said the state government would work together with the Alaba-Rago community on the revitalisation, re-development and renewal of the market.

According to him, the market has been for a long time and is deteriorating. Sanwo-Olu said that after series of stakeholders’ meetings, the government conceived renewal of the market.

He said: “We have just laid the foundation stone for the new Alaba-Rago Transnational Market. This market belongs to Alaba-Rago people.”

The governor said that there was need for all parties involved in the project to remain true. He said the re-development would involve the state and local governments, market leaders, the community and the land owners.

The governor assured traders, whose shops were demolished for the re-development, that they would be allocated spaces on completion of the project within the next 24 months.

In a goodwill messages, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kayode Robert, who oversees market management, thanked the governor for the gesture.

Also, the Iba LCDA Chairman, Mr Yisa Jubril, expressed gratitude to Sanwo-Olu for further bringing development to the grassroots.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Alaba-Rago Transnational Market, when completed in 24 months, will comprise more than 5,000 shops, an event hall and banks, among other facilities.

