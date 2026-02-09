Sanwo-Olu Launches Vision To Transform Lagos Into Financial Powerhouse

A landmark blueprint to transform Lagos State into a premier International Financial Centre (LIFC) and West Africa’s hub for investment capital was unveiled on Monday, February 9.

The strategic report, produced by TheCityUK in partnership with the UK Government, Lagos State Government, the Lagos International Financial Centre Council, and EnterpriseNGR, charts a course to drive innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic prosperity for Nigeria and the region.

Launched at an event at State House Marina, the initiative aligned with Nigeria’s Agenda 2050 and the Lagos State Development Plan 2052.

It aimed to deepen financial markets, attract global investment, and harness the power of public-private partnership by uniting government leadership with private sector ambition.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, declared the state’s full commitment to the project.

He said: “Lagos is fully committed to the birth of the International Financial Centre. We know that it is a veritable means of supporting seamless trading and enhancing the competitiveness of financial markets.

“The LIFC initiative will not only strengthen our market infrastructure but also unlock new opportunities for public-private partnerships in technology and capital market development. It will support seamless trading, attract foreign investment and enhance the competitiveness of financial markets.”

The report recommended developing an independent IFC model for Lagos to provide regulatory clarity, simplified tax policies, and greater investor confidence.

It identified three key sectors for initial focus: Green and Sustainable Finance, FinTech & Innovation, and Commodities Trading & Capital Markets, areas seen as crucial for Nigeria’s future competitiveness.

British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter highlighted the strengthened UK-Nigeria partnership.

“The launch of the Lagos International Financial Centre report reflects the deepening of the UK-Nigeria partnership, combining Lagos’s comparative strengths with UK expertise.

“Anchored in clear, evidence‑based analysis and launched at a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s reform journey, the LIFC has the potential to unlock major domestic and international investment, deepen capital markets, create jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth across the country, not just in Lagos State,” he stated.

Further recommendations call for robust legal frameworks, an independent governance structure, a focus on developing domestic talent, competitive tax regimes, and streamlined business processes to attract global capital.

Managing Director, International at TheCityUK, Nicola Watkinson, emphasised the transformative potential.

She said: “Nigeria is a high-growth, dynamic and large market and the Lagos International Financial Centre could be vital to its future.

“By building a modern, integrated business and regulatory environment and financial ecosystem, the LIFC will support the attraction of global and domestic capital, deepen domestic markets, facilitate innovation in FinTech and green finance, and create high‑value jobs for Nigeria’s youth. Supporting the development of Lagos as an international financial centre is a clear example of how the UK and Nigeria are deepening their strategic partnership.”