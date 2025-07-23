Sanwo-Olu Launches N500b Food Offtake Guarantee Fund

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday officially launched the Produce for Lagos Program alongside a ₦500 billion Food Offtake Guarantee Fund, a landmark initiative aimed at achieving food security, boosting local agricultural production, and stabilising food prices in the state.

Speaking at the event held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described the launch as “a watershed moment” in the journey toward a sustainable and resilient food ecosystem for Lagos and Nigeria at large.

“Today is a watershed moment in our shared commitment to achieving food security, inclusive prosperity, and sustainable growth not just for Lagos State but for Nigeria,” the governor declared.

The Governor also flagged off a fleet of 21 EKOLOG trucks to support the new food logistics and distribution framework. According to him, the state has already secured over ₦100 billion in capital commitments towards the Offtake Fund.

One of the largest pledges came from the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, who announced a ₦25 billion contribution to the initiative, reinforcing private sector confidence in the Lagos food economy.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the fund would provide guaranteed offtake contracts, financing access, and logistics support for producers and traders across the value chain.

“This fund is not a subsidy,” he said. “It is an investment vehicle that will catalyze private capital, stabilize food prices, and de-risk agricultural operations.”

He further noted that the program would be executed through the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO), supported by other special purpose vehicles such as the Lagos Bulk Trading Company and Ekolog.

“What we are doing here is creating a whole new agricultural ecosystem; one that rises to meet the demands of today and of tomorrow, combining policy, financing, infrastructure, and data,” he added.

The Governor also acknowledged the contribution of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for laying the groundwork for Lagos’ development roadmap, under which the current agricultural transformation is anchored.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Bisola Olusanya, in her remarks, described the program as a justice-driven initiative aimed at fixing systemic gaps in Nigeria’s food chain.

“Today we launch a bold history-shaping intervention, to rewire our food chain, reconnect our rural abandon in urban demand, and reward those who farm, trade, transport and nourish us,” she said.

Olusanya stressed that the ₦500 billion fund would serve as “an anchor that emboldens offtakers to buy, farmers the assurance to plant, financiers the boldness to invest and Nigerians the certainty of daily nourishment.”

According to her, “Produce for Lagos is not just a policy, but a promise that Lagos, Africa’s largest urban consumer base will no longer be served by chance, but through coordination, commitment, and shared responsibility.”

She highlighted the state's progress since 2019, including the establishment of central

food hubs, mechanization programs, farmers' subsidies, and youth-focused initiatives like the Lagos Agric Scholars and Agripreneurship programs.

“Today is not a leap of faith, but a leap of strategy,” Olusanya noted. “And we say to our sister states, if you grow it, Lagos will take it, with dignity, structure, and guaranteed offtake.” She urged.

She urged all stakeholders, from financiers to farmers to join hands in building a resilient food system for Nigeria.

The event drew stakeholders in the food value chain and agriculture ecosystem, including the governors of Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, Kogi State governor, Ahmed Ododo, Niger State governor, Umaru Bago, Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Olajide Owolabi and Taraba State, governor, Agbu Kefas while the governor of Ekiti State was represented.

Others were Minister for Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, Chairman Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, Minister of State for Finance, Doris Aniete, Minister of Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani as well as the Minister of Livestock development.