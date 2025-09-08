Sanwo-Olu Lauds Lagos’ Nomination For Intra-African Trade Fair

Goverbor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has lauded the nomination of Lagos State as the host city for the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair.

New Telegraph reports that the trade fair is organized by Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure in a statement issued by spokesperson for the state’s Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Adewale Akodu, on Sunday.

Reacting to the announcement made on Friday, in Algiers, the Governor said Lagos represented the paramount role of Nigeria in integrating Nigeria’s economy, acknowledging the state’s status as a commercial and financial hub.

“We are very excited about the choice of Lagos for the 2027 edition of this important fair.

“But we are not surprised because it is a reflection of our resilience, our strength and our commitment to the Greater Lagos journey as illustrated by our T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda.

“We are striving towards making Lagos a global financial hub; this will definitely boost our efforts.

“We have just successfully hosted GITEX, the global tech expo and, in a few days, we will be hosting the spectacular E1 electric boat race, the first in Africa, which will put us in the company of leading cities, such as Monaco, Jeddah and others. We keep making history.

It is the spirit of Lagos at work,” he said.

The Governor branded the nomination as an acknowledgment of the state’s commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he noted had positively impacted the economy.

The trade fair covers important sectors like Energy, Finance, Health, ICT and creative industries

Folashade Ambrose, the Lagos Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, stated that the news of hosting the IATF 2027 is a proud moment for Lagos and Nigeria.

“Hosting the IATF 2027 positions us at the forefront of Africa’s trade future and reaffirms our commitment to fostering regional collaboration, investment, and innovation.

“It is particularly in line with the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 being implemented by Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration. We are ready to welcome Africa and the world to our vibrant city.

“With a population of over 23 million, strategic coastal access, and a diverse, entrepreneurial economy, Lagos offers the ideal setting for trade, dialogue, and business partnerships that will shape the future of Africa.

“The fair is expected to attract over 1,600 exhibitors, 35,000 visitors, and generate billions of dollars in trade and investment deals.”