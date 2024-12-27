Sanwo-Olu Lauds Chain Reactions Africa As Lagos Shopping Festival Ends On High Note

Share

…Unforgettable memories as Teni, Young Jonn, EmmaOMG draw curtains

The inaugural edition of Lagos Shopping Festival – an amazing Africa’s first-of-its-kind 72-hour non-stop shopping and entertainment fiesta – ended on a high note on Thursday, December 26, 2024, with incredible musical performances by some of Nigeria’s A-list artists including Young Jonn, Teni The Entertainer, and EmmaOMG.

Hordes of shoppers and fun seekers thronged the iconic Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos to experience a shopping and partying fiesta that exploded beyond their expectations.

They braved the chilly weather, sang and danced along to the performances of some of the best Nigerian acts, leaving indelible memories etched on their minds.

The Festival – with a free gate fee – turned out to be the biggest event in Lagos this December. Powered by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with Chain Reactions Africa, a frontline PR firm – together they made the Christmas holiday truly magical for Lagosians from December 23-25 with non-stop vibes and unforgettable shopping experiences.

The organisers pulled off three consecutive nights of concerts parading the likes of Adekunle Gold, Wande Coal, BNXN, Ayo Maff and other A-list artists who lit up the stage with electrifying performances.

However, Young Jonn, Teni and EmmaOMG rounded off the festival with classic performances, with DJ Neptune, D’Incredible DJ, DJ Dips and DJ YK Mule wrapping up on decks.

While attendees savoured the music and enjoyed shopping from various vendors, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu lauded the staff and management of Chain Reactions Africa, organisers of the Lagos Shopping Festival for creating an unforgettable blend of entertainment and commerce.

While praising Chain Reactions Africa, the governor commended the PR firm for reigniting the culture of strategic scaling and optimisation of small businesses. The Lagos Shopping Festival is the first that brings and connects shoppers with Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), providing opportunities, value-driven collaborations and growth with innovators, entertainers and creative industry, as well as the food industry and everyone at appreciably discounted deals.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the fact that the 72-hour non-stop event was concluded without any hitch or medical emergency was a testament to the organisers’ excellent organisational skills and event management capability.

The governor emphasised that the festival has demonstrated its ability to drive collaboration and business connectivity while advancing the collective aspiration for a thriving, inclusive and resilient Lagos, which stands as Nigeria’s commercial hub and model for other states.

