Sanwo-Olu Lauds Army For Sustaining Peace In Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has praised the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army for its commitment to ensuring peace, safety, and protection of life and property across the state.

The acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations ( ADDAPR) of the Division Lt.Col. Musa Yahaya said Sanwo-Olu made this commendation during the Combined 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA) of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Nigerian Army Engineers, and 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, held at the 9 Brigade Parade Ground, TA Lagbaja Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff Toyin Ayinde, pledged the state government’s commitment to supporting the Army and other security agencies to enable them to operate more effectively. Sanwo-Olu described WASA as an enduring cultural legacy dating back to the era of the West African Frontier Force, introduced to promote unity, camaraderie, and esprit de corps among troops and their families.

He emphasized that WASA provides a well-deserved opportunity for personnel to unwind and celebrate the achievements of the year with their loved ones. He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting the armed forces.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, noted that WASA, as part of the Nigerian Army’s customs and traditions, promotes regimentation and strengthens the bond of unity among personnel and their families.