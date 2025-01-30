Sanwo-Olu: Lagos’ll Continuously Partner France On Agric, Public Others

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said his administration will continuously partner with France in agriculture, public transportation, and other areas of interest.

He said Lagos will continue to do whatever it requires to improve the mutually beneficial relationship it has with France. Sanwo-Olu spoke during a visit by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, at the Lagos House, Marina, yesterday.

He said: “We have had extensive, tremendous support and a very wonderful relationship with the French Government, the French Embassy, and the Consul-General in my almost six years in government.

“And every successive Ambassador and ConsulGeneral has had a pretty unique relationship with Lagos, and we are excited for that. We believe that in your time as Ambassador, you will grow the relationship further.

“Lagos is important to France, and there are few things that we are doing together in agriculture, public transportation, and water transportation.

“We will fashion out how to improve the mutually beneficial relationship, even as a subnational that we are, as compared to both sovereign in France and Nigeria.”

