Sanwo-Olu: Lagos will Leverage Potential Of Gaming, Entertainment, Tourism Sectors

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, yesterday said the state government had re-calibrated the thrust of tourism through the development of a Tourism Master Plan and Tourism Policy designed to make the sector not only a huge revenue earner but also a model for economic regeneration as seen in cities such as Zanzibar, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

He said part of his administration’s commitment and renewed determination in line with the THEMES+ economic agenda is to leverage the potentialities of the gaming, entertainment and tourism sectors. The governor said the initiatives aimed at increasing Lagos share of the African gaming market to at least 30 per cent and solidifying the status of State as a key player in the gaming in dustry, largely being propelled through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday at the ongoing Africa Gaming Expo Lagos 2024 in Lagos.

He said the central theme of the Expo: “Exploring the Future of the Africa Gaming Market: Emerging Trends, Prospects and Opportunities” is apt and speaks directly to the key objectives that the Expo is set to achieve, against the backdrop of the relatively nascent nature of the industry in Africa.

Speaking on the importance of the Africa Gaming Expo, Sanwo-Olu said the overall objective of the historic gathering of stakeholders and operators, Game Developers, Investment Bankers, Venture Capitalists, Government Gaming Regulators, and other Gaming Stakeholders across the globe is to discuss and examine the Regulatory Frameworks, Emerging Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Prospects in the Africa Gaming Market and the gaming value chain.