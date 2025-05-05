Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Power Sector Intervention’ll Unlock Investment Opportunities

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to driving sustainable growth through critical interventions in the power sector, stating that the state’s new electricity initiative will unlock significant investment opportunities and signal a transformative shift in power generation and distribution across Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the remarks while delivering the Presidential Address at the First Session of the 36th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), held at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Welcomed with warm accolades by delegates at the Synod, the Governor emphasized that Lagos is poised to leverage the recent decentralisation of the power sector to provide stable electricity, which he described as vital to economic growth and improved quality of life for residents.

“The intervention of our administration in electric power supply is not just a response to energy challenges but a strategic move to unlock new investment opportunities in the energy space,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for power generation and distribution, not just in Lagos but across the country.”

Highlighting other key achievements of his administration, the Governor noted that Lagos State has expanded its tertiary education offerings, increasing the number of state-owned universities from one to three, with plans underway to establish a specialized university for medical sciences.

He also cited major healthcare projects, including the ongoing construction of the Massey Psychiatric and Mental Rehabilitation Hospital in Ikosi-Ejinrin, a 1,000-bed facility aimed at addressing mental health care and rehabilitation needs.

Sanwo-Olu used the platform to advocate for environmental consciousness, warning against indiscriminate refuse disposal and the blockage of drainage systems, which he said exacerbates flooding and public health risks.

In a statement issued by Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the Diocese of Lagos lauded the Governor’s administration for its far-reaching contributions to infrastructure, education, health, urban development, housing, environment, and job creation.

The Diocesan Bishop, Ifedola Senasu Okupevi, praised the administration’s strides in transportation and cultural preservation through flagship projects such as the Blue Line and Red Line Rail Projects, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, as well as extensive road and bridge developments.

Speaking on education, the Bishop noted, “Lagos State has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing its education sector, with strategic planning, improved budgetary allocations, and measurable progress in literacy and quality assurance.”

He also commended the State’s health sector reforms, particularly the ILERA EKO health insurance scheme managed by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), which aims to expand access to affordable healthcare and reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

The Synod concluded with a call for continued efforts to ensure equitable access to the benefits of development for all Lagosians.

