Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Is Investors’ Delight

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described Lagos as an investor’s delight, citing its strong economy, large population, and business-friendly policies.

Speaking at Harvard Business School, the Governor highlighted Lagos’ immense potential for investment, innovation, and growth.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu was a guest speaker in Hakeem Bello-Osagie’s course titled “Understanding Africa: Business, Entrepreneurship, and Other Complexities of a Continent.”

Omotoso noted that Sanwo-Olu’s presentation was well-received by the students, who applauded his compelling vision for Lagos’ future.

The Governor’s message was clear: Lagos is open for business, and investors are encouraged to explore the state’s vast opportunities.

While showcasing Lagos’ achievements in infrastructure development, the Governor highlighted the Blue Line and Red Line rail projects, and assured of plans to commence the construction of a new airport and the Green Line rail project.

He also spotlighted progress in the education sector, including the establishment of two new universities and a planned third university focused on medical sciences.

Sanwo-Olu underscored Lagos’ emerging status as a tech and innovation hub, backed by a large population of tech-savvy youth. He noted that the state’s 30-year development plan is focused on building a human-centric economy.

The Governor further pointed to opportunities in tourism, arts, and culture, referencing recent fashion shows, drama performances, and film productions—including one recently nominated for the Cannes Film Festival.

He cited the state’s accomplishments in road construction, housing, and healthcare, such as the delivery of over 3,000 housing units and the construction of new hospitals.

Sanwo-Olu also spoke about the unbundling of the energy sector in Lagos, creating investment opportunities across generation, distribution, and transmission.

Inviting potential investors to partner with Lagos, he stated: “Some markets are saturated. They have built all the infrastructure they need; we are still building. Lagos is the place to invest.”

