Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Has No Record Of Bank Robbery In 4-Year

…Rakes-In Two billion Naira at Security Summit

…set to donate 300 vehicles to operatives as Otedola Donates One Billion

The Lagos Government on Tuesday raked in over two billion naira in pledges and donations from the public sector towards maintenance of security in the state.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this added that billionaire businessman and son of a former governor of the state, Pa. Michael Otedola, Femi Otedola handily donated the home one billion naira.

Among donors at the event were the likes of CIG Nigeria Limited, which pledged One hundred and fifty million naira, the Governorship Advisory Committee, one million naira and the state executive committee, which pledged a donation of one million naira

He also stresses that the state has recorded no incident of armed robbery assault against any financial institution in the State — the longest period over the last two decades.

The governor made this known Tuesday during the 17th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor’, themed, Security Complexities and Convergence: “The Lagos State Imperatives” held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, VI, Lagos.

The annual security summit is an event where the management of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund renders an account of the activities of the funds. At the annual event, citizens are also presented with security reports by the police commissioner.

In his keynote speech, governor Sanwo-olu promised to donate 300 operational vehicles for use by various security outfits in the state, including the Nigerian Polie, Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, their Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, National Drug Law Agency, NDLEA among others.

In the bid to retain the slot as one the most peaceful state in the country, the state, in addition to the provision of logistic support to security outfits, will also build a befitting head office for the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of the Trust Fund, Dr Abdulrazaq Balogun, said the state requires well-coordinated and funded collaboration across the board to combat security while stressing the need to approach the issue of security from a multifaceted point of view as studies have shown that singular approach alone can not effectively deal with security challenges confronting the nation.

He also added the state requires about 10 billion yearly investment over the next five years to combat insecurity effectively.