Sanwo-olu: Lagos Committed To Infrastructural Renewal, Devt

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated that the state government is committed to infrastructural renewal and development that will enhance productivity and boost morale of public servants to improve service delivery to members of the public. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stated this during the formal inauguration of medical infrastructure projects at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, yesterday.

The projects included the renovated House Officers’ quarters, newly constructed Ambulance Bay, Special Services Centre (SSC) and SDG Building, which contains,120-bed ward and administrative offices. Also inaugurated is a four-storey faculty of Basic Medical Sciences Office Block in (LASUCOM), The governor revealed that the House Officers’ quarters at LASUTH is a three-storey building, which was renovated to mitigate the myriad of problems faced by House Officers as a result of the lack of accommodations in the hospital.

He said: “As a quick response to providing befitting accommodations to the House Officers, the state government commenced the facelift of the existing quarters in order to meet the standard of our dear state. “The facility has 22 self- contained with six general lounges inclusive of toilets and bathroom, terrace and six general kitchens. “The project equally supports the hospital in securing accreditation from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for the training of House Officers.” The Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAM- BUS), he said, was established in the year 2001 as a pre-hospital care service.