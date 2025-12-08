Sanwo-Olu, Kefas, Danjuma Unveil TY Logistics Park In Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas and General TY Danjuma, have unveiled TY Logistics Park FZE’s flagship Grade-A logistics facility in the Lekki Free Zone.

The facility is a major milestone for Nigeria’s logistics and industrial sector. The facility is built to international standards and designed as a fully integrated contract logistics platform.

In his goodwill message, Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the state’s commitment to enabling private-sector-led industrial growth.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the Lekki axis is becoming Africa’s new manufacturing and logistics powerhouse.

The chairman of the company, Theo Danjuma Jnr, described the facility as a purpose-built platform that solves long-standing supply chain inefficiencies and positions Nigeria as a competitive hub for regional trade.

Danjuma said the company’s advanced Warehouse Management System ensures full inventory transparency, real-time stock control, and error-free order processing — critical for high-velocity sectors and essential for products with shelf-life sensitivities.

He said this technology allows goods to move faster, with greater accuracy and significantly reduced operational friction.

“Our strategic location in the Alaro Free Zone, just minutes from the Lekki Deep Sea Port, positions us to offer unmatched import and export efficiencies.

“This includes importer-of-record solutions, duty deferment, tax optimisation, and enhanced regional distribution into West African markets.

“But beyond the infrastructure and systems, our true focus is partnership. We see ourselves not just as a logistics provider, but as an extension of our clients’ business — taking on the logistical complexities so they can focus on what truly matters: growing their footprint, strengthening their brand, and increasing market share,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Founder and Group CEO of Rendeavour, Mr Stephen Jennings, highlighted the strategic role of industrial and residential ecosystems like Alaro City in attracting investment and strengthening Nigeria’s global trade competitiveness.

The Managing Director of TY Logistics Park FZE, Arno van der Merwe, emphasised the impact the platform will have on the broader West African market.

“Every hour lost to poor logistics is a cost to businesses. This facility was built to eliminate those inefficiencies by providing a reliable, centralised, systems-driven logistics engine for Nigeria and the region,” he said.