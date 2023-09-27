Sanwo-Olu Issues 2-Day Ultimatum To Traders On Red Line Rail Tracks (Video)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday issued a two-day ultimatum to traders at the Red Line rail in the Agege area of Lagos to vacate the tracks.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive when he visited the Agege Station of the Red Line rail.

In the video making rounds on the internet, the governor is heard telling the traders that the rail infrastructure is meant for transportation, not for use as a marketplace.

Speaking further, the Governor emphasized that the entire tracks would be enclosed with walls.

The video was shared on the microblogging platform, X, by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Sanwo-Olu. In the video, the governor can be seen addressing the traders from the top stairs of the station, speaking in both English and Yoruba.

Trading on or beside the rail tracks has become very common in Lagos with many traders exposing themselves to avoidable dangers.

“It’s for transportation. It’s not for the market,” Sanwo-Olu told the traders about the infrastructure.

Earlier this month, during the flag-off of commercial operations for the Blue Line rail, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the Red Line rail is approximately 96 percent completed.

He also mentioned that the state would commence the commissioning of the overpass bridges along the rail corridor by the end of this month, and he assured that the project would be finished before the end of the year

Upon completion, the Red Line rail is expected to accommodate 500,000 passengers daily, which amounts to 3.5 million passengers weekly and 15 million passengers monthly.

The Red Line rail covers a distance of 37 kilometers, with 13 stations along the route, including Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute-Metta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.