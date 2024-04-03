Sanwo-Olu Intensifies Ease Of Doing Business, Pushes For More FDIs

21st Century economy

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his determination to make the state a 21st-Century economy. This ambition has fired the governor into aggressive shopping for foreign direct investment (FDI). As a result, Sanwo-Olu has identified key sectors of such as power, agriculture, transportation, housing, health, tourism, and information and communication technology as the major investment opportunities for the state. The governor said there are ready market informed by a large population and some constitutional modifications which were considered favourable to the state.

Numerous partnerships

Also, the state has engaged in numerous partnerships and agreements; both bi and multilateral and some of them have yielded results. For instance, the partnership with the investments advocacy group, EnterpriseNGR, led to the debut of the Lagos brand at a global investment carnival, the 800-year-old Lord Mayor Show. At the global event which was facilitated by Enterprise Nigeria and led by seasoned investment banker, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the state governor led a high-powered state delegation to market Lagos as a choice investment destination and reinforced the effort to make Nigeria’s economic and commercial nerve centre a global financial hub.

The EnterpriseNGR

The Aig Imoukhuede-led EnterpriseNGR, among other things, is meant to serve as an interface between the state government and foreign direct investment. Also, the appearance at COP28, where the state secured investment commitments in the area of east management and other climate actions is one of the results of its investment drive. While efforts to attract FDIs are yielding results, as evidenced by the quantum of interest and commitment by foreign investors, the state government is continuously preparing the ground for the expected investments by creating the right environment where they could settle and thrive. Instructively, as the state is sourcing investors, it is also enhancing infrastructure to create an atmosphere to secure their confidence, all in the aggregate effort to improve upon the ease of doing business.

Fiscal incentives

In the various sectors where investment opportunities are identified, the Lagos State Government has put in place a wide range of fiscal incentives. Some of them are import concessions, tax exemption for exported products, and tax reductions for qualifying companies, among others. Other than tax and regulatory reforms, the digitisation of some social service delivery particularly in the area of land acquisition and documentation is critical to enhancing the ease of doing business.

Robust tax system

Lagos State has a robust tax system coupled with favourable trade incentives of 30% Companies Income Tax (CIT), two per cent Education Tax (ET), 10% Withholding Tax (WHT), 5% Value Added Tax (VAT), 10% Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and one per cent Information Technology Tax. In the Housing sector, Lagos State is willing to offer trade incentives to encourage investment in the housing sector, subsidising statutory fees for PPP participants. Fast-tracking the issuance of land titles, to enable investors to obtain funding quicker tax-related incentives also include zero tax on rental income during the pioneer period. Pioneer status incentives are basically to attract investments to underdeveloped parts of the state.

Capital gains

Capital gains from property disposed of within 3-5 years are also not subject to tax. In the Retail sector, tax related incentives also include exemption from capital gains tax on the disposal of assets and zero VAT on basic food items, among numerous others. In Information Communication Technology, tax-related incentives also include a 50% reduction in WHT on dividends payable to an investor in a Venture project company. Capital allowance of 100% spread over 5 years and zero capital gains tax on capital disposal within five years. In the Energy and Powers sector, the state is considered most advantageous to attract investment due to the latest constitutional modifications that have now ceded powers to deal with electricity investments to states.

Up-front funding

There is up-front funding in the form of capital subsidies to cover part of the initial capital cost by the Nigeria Gap Fund for PPP. Tax incentives also include zero duty on the purchase of power generation equipment 20% capital allowance for 5 years. Tax holiday of 5-7 years granted to companies that manufacture transformers, metres, control panels, switch gears, cable and other electrical-related equipment. In the Transportation sector, the Lagos State government is willing to enter into a PPP arrangement in the operation of water transportation. This will boost investors’ confidence in the state’s waterways. Tax-related incentives also include an initial capital allowance of 30% on the purchase of vehicles. Restriction of tax charged for shipping and airline companies to activities carried out in Nigeria.

Tax holiday

Tax holiday of 5- 7 years for shipbuilding, maintenance of vessels, manufacturing and maintenance of aircraft. Exemption from VAT for commercial vehicles and spare parts purchased by the National Union of Road Transport Workers. In the healthcare sector Companies involved in the formulation and manufacture of pharmaceuticals qualify for pioneer status incentive.