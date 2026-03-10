Sanwo-Olu Inspects Ongoing Project

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday inspected two major ongoing projects of the state government at Alausa, Ikeja, expressing satisfaction with the pace of work and directing contractors to accelerate completion efforts.

The projects inspected include the Multi-Agency Building and the Lagos State Geographical Information Systems (LAGIS) Centre, both located within the state secretariat complex.

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by top government officials during the inspection, said the facilities are designed to strengthen public service delivery and improve working conditions for civil servants, while also providing a more comfortable environment for residents seeking government services.

Speaking after reviewing the progress of work, the governor said he was impressed by the level of progress recorded by the contractors and expressed confidence that significant finishing touches would be completed in the coming weeks.

“I’m impressed, finally, with the level of work the contractors have been able to achieve. I believe that in another two weeks they should have done an extreme cleanup of the complex,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the E-GIS building, part of the LAGIS Centre project, is a modern facility designed to strengthen land administration in Lagos State and improve the efficiency of government processes related to land management.

“Next to it is the E-GIS building, which is a more recent building. But it’s a very unique facility because it meets our requirements in interspatial and E-GIS deliverables, which are part of our solutions to land administration,” the governor said.

He stressed that work on the project must be accelerated in the coming weeks to ensure it is ready for possible high-level visits and official use.

“That needs to be advanced very, very quickly over the next two to three weeks,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the state government is expecting a possible presidential visit, during which some of the projects may be inspected.

“What we’re planning to do, by the grace of God, is that we’re expecting a presidential visit, and this is part of the project that might be visited on that trip. The dates are not yet out, so I’m not spilling anything,” he said.

According to the governor, the projects are part of the Lagos State Government’s broader strategy to improve the quality of public service delivery by creating a conducive environment for both civil servants and residents.

“But more importantly, it is really to advance quality public service to our citizens. The ambience in which our civil servants will work, and the ambience in which our citizens will come and receive services, is very critical to us as a government,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended the contractors for the progress recorded so far and urged them to sustain the momentum to ensure timely completion of the projects.