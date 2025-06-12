Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Newly-Completed LG Secretariat, Road Projects In Ibeju Lekki

Share

A new administrative building, purpose built legislative council chamber and a standard interlocking road were all the projects inaugurated yesterday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The multi-storey administrative building, named after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was rebuilt and delivered by the council chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Olowa. It succeeds the old council secretariat, which was razed by arsonists during the October 2020 protests against police brutality.

Sanwo-Olu also performed the groundbreaking for the construction of Citrus Gardens— a housing project the council initiated in collaboration with private developers.

The occasion marked a new chapter in the council’s efforts to reorganise its administrative structures, following the destruction of its headquarters in the wake of violent protests.

Sanwo-Olu said the projects underscored the council chairman’s commitment to inclusive development and responsive governance at the grassroots. He said: “It is with a great delight that I commission and hand over these impactful projects to the good people of Ibeju Lekki.

“These projects underscore our commitment to inclusive development and responsive governance at the grassroots level. “This moment reflects the progress inspired by the transformative impact of our THEMES Plus development agenda.

Share