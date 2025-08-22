Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates New 550-Seater Olatunji Bello Auditorium Endowed To LASU

Epe campus of the Lagos State University (LASU) was agog, on Wednesday, for the commissioning of a 550-seater auditorium endowed to the school.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu formally opened the imposing, purpose-built edifice donated by the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Olatunji Bello.

The auditorium, completed with an artistic facade, was endowed to the school four years ago to mark Bello’s 60th birthday.

The opening of the facility fulfilled the pledge made by the former Secretary to Lagos State Government. Academics, veteran journalists, top government officials and students gathered at the ceremony where the auditorium was inaugurated. The event also attended by former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Segun Osoba, and top Lagos political leaders.

Sanwo-Olu described the facility as a “beacon of knowledge, creativity and intellectual engagement”, noting that the edifice was completed to enhance academic discourse and cultural exchange that would enrich students’ learning and inspire them for excellence.

The governor said: “This iconic edifice, generously donated by one of our illustrious sons, Olatunji Bello, stands as a testament to vision, commitment, and the enduring value of giving back to society.

The former Secretary to the state government has, over the years, contributed immensely to the growth and development of our dear state. “This modern facility is more than just a building; it is a beacon of knowledge, creativity and intellectual engagement.

The auditorium will serve as a hub for academic discourse, cultural exchange, and strategic gatherings, enriching the learning environment for our students and inspiring them to aim for excellence.”