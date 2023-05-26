Sanwo-olu Inaugurates Ikosi Market, Oshodi-alapere Link Road, Others

The Lagos State Gov- er nor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yester- day commissioned Ikosi International fruit market located at Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) as well as the Ojo- du-Alapere link road with bridge and Prince Adesoji Ajose street. Sanwo-Olu joined the Executive Chairman, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada and all members of her management team to celebrate the successful completion and delivery of the Ikosi International Model Market which boasts of about 300 shops.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said the project was included in the programme of activities that will usher in, his second term administration in recognition of the market’s socio-economic significance and evolution since 1973 when it came into existence. He commended Bada for her vision and leadership which facilitated the delivery of an ultra-modern market befitting the status of Lagos State and resonates with the vision of Greater Lagos.

“I would also like to emphasize that what we are seeing today is a validation of the visionary leadership of our leader, the President- elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, as governor stood his ground and remain undaunted to sustain the newly created LCDA’s against all odds.”