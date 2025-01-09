Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Ikeja G.R.A. Network Of Roads

Share

…Says no part of state will be left undeveloped

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday inaugurated five networks of roads at Ikeja GRA, where he said part of the state would be left untouched as his administration continues in its infrastructure transformation drive.

The roads commissioned include Oba Dosunmu Street, Oduduwa Way, Sobo Arobiodu Street, Oduduwa Crescent and Sasegbon Street.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the event, which had in attendance, the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, members of the state’s cabinet, traditional rulers and other dignitaries, including, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, Air Peace Owner, Dr Allen Onyema, GAC member Dr Oluyomi Finnih, and Iyaloja General, Mrs Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo among others.

Noting that leadership is a burden that needs to be guarded jealously in the interest of the people, Sanwo-Olu listed other roads inaugurated by his administration at various parts of the state recently, including Alimosho, Ifako Ijaiye and Eti Osa. Adding that his government will also commission more roads at Akoka, Gbagada and Bariga areas on Friday.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr Olufemi Daramola said,“The network of roads we commissioned today further emphasizes his vision of transforming critical road networks and enhancing the living standard of our citizens.

As we all know, Ikeja GRA has long held a prestigious position in Lagos,” noting it is part of an urban regeneration initiative.

“Today, Ikeja GRA is home to a diverse range of commercial enterprises, from entertainment outlets and restaurants to financial institutions and boutiques and hotels.

However, this remarkable growth in commercial activities has also brought with it several environmental and infrastructural challenges.

“The most pressing of these has been perennial flooding, which has impacted properties and significantly degraded the road network.

“In response to these challenges, the Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr Governor and Mr Deputy Governor, developed an Urban Regeneration Intervention Policy aimed at rehabilitating and upgrading key roads in the State.

This project exemplifies the government’s proactive approach to revitalizing critical infrastructure and ensuring that Ikeja GRA remains a thriving, sustainable area for both residents and businesses.

