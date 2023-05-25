Sanwo-olu Inaugurates Four New Jetties

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated four newly constructed jetties. They were the Ijegun- Egba Jetty, Ilashe Jetty in Amuwo-Odofin, Isalu- Ajido Jetty, and Marina Badagry Jetty. The inauguration took place simultaneously in three other locations in Lagos West. Sanwo-Olu said at the opening of the Ilashe Jetty that he would not to take the loyalty and support for his administration for granted.

He said: “We will serve you to the best of our ability and deliver more dividends of democracy in our second term that will commence on Monday next week. “The jetty being inaugurated today is in furtherance of our commitment to promote water transportation as a key component of our inter modal and integrated transportation system.

“It is one of the key infrastructure needed to make water transportation a viable sector to attract private sector investment in the provision of more ferries to ply additional routes that are being created across the state.” Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Head of Service (HoS) Hakeem Muri-Okunola at the Ilashe Jetty, stressed his commitment to completing all the on-going construction of new jetties.