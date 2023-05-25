New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanwo-olu Inaugurates Four…

Sanwo-olu Inaugurates Four New Jetties

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated four newly constructed jetties. They were the Ijegun- Egba Jetty, Ilashe Jetty in Amuwo-Odofin, Isalu- Ajido Jetty, and Marina Badagry Jetty. The inauguration took place simultaneously in three other locations in Lagos West. Sanwo-Olu said at the opening of the Ilashe Jetty that he would not to take the loyalty and support for his administration for granted.

He said: “We will serve you to the best of our ability and deliver more dividends of democracy in our second term that will commence on Monday next week. “The jetty being inaugurated today is in furtherance of our commitment to promote water transportation as a key component of our inter modal and integrated transportation system.

“It is one of the key infrastructure needed to make water transportation a viable sector to attract private sector investment in the provision of more ferries to ply additional routes that are being created across the state.” Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Head of Service (HoS) Hakeem Muri-Okunola at the Ilashe Jetty, stressed his commitment to completing all the on-going construction of new jetties.

Read Previous

Police Arraign Sacked Ogun Deputy Speaker Over Breach Of Peace
Read Next

Shell Unlocks $56m Trusts For Host Communities

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023