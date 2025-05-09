Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Epe Emergency Centre

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday commissioned the newly constructed Custodian Accident and Emergency Centre in Epe, describing it as a bold stride toward equitable healthcare delivery in the state.

The state-of-the-art facility, a collaborative effort between the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation, is equipped with triage units, fully fitted emergency wards, diagnostic sections, staff lounges, and modern waiting areas.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the centre is a strategic investment designed to expand access to urgent medical services in Epe and its surrounding riverine and rural communities.

“Our administration will not relent in its efforts to ensure that timely and efficient emergency care is a right, not a luxury,” the Governor declared.

“This centre is not just a building—it is a vital facility that can mean the difference between life and death.”

He noted that the new facility aligns with the state’s broader commitment to emergency response, maternal health, and disease prevention under his administration’s health sector reform.

Describing the project as a landmark in the state’s infrastructural and social development agenda, Sanwo-Olu commended Custodian Investments Limited for its financial sponsorship and unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility.

He also lauded the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the implementation team for executing the project with excellence.

“This emergency centre is designed to deliver swift and life-saving care to residents of Epe and beyond, with state-of-the-art equipment and efficient support systems. It sets a new benchmark for public-private healthcare collaboration,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on residents to take ownership of public infrastructure across the state, urging them to preserve and protect the centre from misuse or vandalism.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, reiterated the state government’s dedication to strengthening public-private partnerships, particularly in the health insurance space.

He said the government would continue to roll out sustainable initiatives that enhance the quality and accessibility of emergency healthcare services.

The event was attended by top government officials, health professionals, community leaders, and executives from Custodian Investments Limited.

Share