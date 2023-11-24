Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Dubai Chamber In Lagos

…Re-Affirms Commitment To Ease Of Doing Business

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Thursday, stressed the state’s commitment to creating a conducive environment that will boost the volume of commerce between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

He also noted that the commissioning on Thursday, of the Dubai Chamber International marks a new dawn in the vitality of international trade between the two countries and their global trading partners.

The Governor, while speaking at a Forum tagged: ‘Doing Business with Nigeria’ Forum, held in Victoria Island, expressed delight in Dubai’s choice of Lagos as her international destination for Nigeria and the subregion, the governor emphasised that the preference for Lagos is an affirmation of the City’s position as the economic and commercial powerhouse in Africa.

Experts from Dubai Chamber International, the Consulate General of the UAE in Lagos, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry converged at the forum held at Eko Hotel and Suites to foster stronger business ties between the two countries.

The Governor pledged the State Government’s support in areas of policies, access and other mutually beneficial arrangements that would aid the improvement of Business to Business and Business-to-government engagements between Dubai and Nigeria.

“I was glad to join the ‘Doing Business with Nigeria’ Forum; an incredible initiative bringing together minds from Dubai Chamber International, Consulate General of the UAE in Lagos, NACCIMA, and LCCI to foster stronger business ties.

“Great discussions were had on enhancing economic collaborations between Nigeria, Dubai and our global partners. Exciting prospects lie ahead as we pave the way for growth, innovation, and investment opportunities.