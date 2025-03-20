Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Blocks Of Classrooms In Kosofe, Ikorodu

Share

In line with his administration’s commitment to provide quality education for students in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, inaugurated the ultra-modern block of classrooms with a mini football pitch and a multi-purpose sports court at Keme Balogun Junior/Senior College, Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

Sanwo-Olu also commissioned a modern block of classrooms and other facilities at Ajegunle Junior High School, Owode-Onirin in Kosofe and Odogunyan Junior Grammar School in Ikorodu.

The inauguration heralded the inauguration of 16 ultra-modern blocks of classrooms of secondary schools facilitated by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) across the six education districts in the state.

Other school projects are located in Awori Junior College, Ojo; Euba Junior High School, Mushin; Ipara Junior College, Majiyagbe; Mainland Junior Secondary School, Fadeyi; St. Luke Junior Secondary School, Bariga; State Junior High School, Ibereko, Badagry; and Thogli Community Grammar School, also in Badagry.

Speaking during the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was committed to fulfilling its part of providing first-class infrastructure in schools, as well as providing teachers who are well-educated to teach the students.

The governor, who was received by a large crowd of residents and students with his entourage, also charged parents to ensure that they engage their wards by talking to them to give them a well-rounded future.

He said: “These ambitious events consolidate our commitment to the development and pursuit of educational excellence and socio-economic development in Lagos. “Education, a cornerstone of our THEMES+ development agenda, is the engine that drives economic growth, reduces inequality, and empowers individuals to break the cycle of poverty.

“By investing in these schools, we are investing in the socio-economic fabric of this community.” “These newly renovated and constructed facilities will serve as a catalyst for change, providing our children with the tools they need to compete in an increasingly globalised world.

