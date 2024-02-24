Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Bi-Partisan Special Palliative Sharing Committee

Preparatory to the commencement of the announced comprehensive and judicious distribution of palliative to Lagosians, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated a special committee that will oversee the dispensation of food items and other items to its citizens.

Inaugurating the bi-partisan committee on Saturday, the governor stated that the state selected members for the committee not only as representatives of various interests, adding that they represent major stakeholders” but added that, “individually as persons, they possess what it takes to “critically advise the government on suggestions and ideas to create an ecosystem that will be truly, engaging, rewarding, and all of the issues that we have talked about can be better managed.”

The composition of the committee reflects the efforts to ensure an all-inclusive representation of various interests in the state, as it revealed that matters were drawn from the society, religious bodies, representatives of opposing parties, National Youth Council, and members of the state: ‘s legislative arm and the state executive.

The members of the Lagos State Special Dispensation “Palliative” Advisory Committee include Imam Abdulazeez Onike ( Chief Missioner, NASFAT),

Pastor Gorman Akinlabi, Senior Pastor, Elevation Church, Hon Seyi Sowunmi, former Lados state Chairman and member representing Ojo Federal Constituency on the platform of the LP and world-renowned activist and good governance advocate, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Other members of the committee announced by the governor include Barrister Taofeeq Ganiu Peoples Democratic Party representative, Dr. Shina Fagbenro-Byron LP member, former DFID official, Hon. Ademola Shabi (Rep, LAHA), Comrade Biliaminu Oba Youth representative, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo, Consumer Rights Advocate and Hon Kolade Alabi.

Governor Sanwo-olu and his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat are Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, while Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry of Local Government, Will serve as

Secretary of the committee.

Speaking further, the Governor noted that the committee will get a duration of reference and will not hesitate to brief the ores if the need arises in the course of its duties.