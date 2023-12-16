Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Agro-food Hub, To Fight Food Insecurity, Inflation

In order to solve the problem of losses of revenue bedevilling farmers in the country, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Sunday commission a newly-constructed food hub that will minimise wastages of farm produce occasioned by lack of adequate storage facilities and food mobility.

Located in Idi Oro, Mushin, the middle-level agro-food facility will also mitigate problems of carbon footprints and traffic congestion within the metropolis.

Established by the incumbent administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu, a statement credited to the Commissioner of Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, described the hub as “one of the direct answers to the question of food insecurity and sustainability plaguing the country.

Also according to the statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olusanya also stressed the importance of the establishment of the food hub, adding that “the establishment of the middle-level food hub is confirmation of Lagos State Government solution and strategy that harnesses its comparative advantage as a market-state”, while explaining that it, “caters to the key stumbling blocks affecting food security – Market information, intermediary integration and contractual certainty.

Olusanya also identified poor integration, in the face of growing food demands from a burgeoning population as the underlying factors of food insecurity.

He said, “Given the inability of markets to efficiently move food from surplus to deficit regions, poor integration has a major effect on both farmer incomes and on food security, hence the need for food systems transformation as exemplified by Lagos State Government’s middle-level agro hub”.

“The launch of a new way of food distribution in Lagos with the commissioning of the middle-level food agro-hub will see to the tackling of problems associated with post-harvest losses, inflation, carbon footprints and traffic congestion.”

“The middle-level food agro hub is located in the heart of Mushin, Idi-Oro, with the modern facility sitting on 6400 square metres of land.” The statement concluded.