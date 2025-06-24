Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Advisory Council, Urges Traders To Promote Integrity

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, on Monday, inaugurated the Lagos State Market Advisory Council (LASMAC) and charged them to work diligently to improve market operations, enhance security, promote fair trade, and create an environment where businesses can flourish.

Sanwo-Olu, who urged traders to shun sharp practices during business transactions, encouraged members of the Lagos State Market Advisory Council to be proactive, transparent, and inclusive in their approach.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the 21 members of the Market Advisory Council led by the Iyaloja-General, Chief (Mrs) Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, at Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration is fully committed to supporting traders through thoughtful policies, infrastructure improvements, and initiatives that build capacity.

