Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Abiola-Onijemo Link Road Bridge

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated the AbiolaOnijemo Link Road with a bridge in the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state.

The Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with bridge provides a strategic connection linking the Abiola/Ajayi/Ogba and Obawole/Iju-Ishaga communities, which are separated by a 25-meter swamp belt.

The project covers a total length of 643 meters, including a 135-meter reinforced concrete bridge with retaining walls. The infrastructure features 7.3-meter-wide carriageways, alongside slip roads, walkways, and solar-powered street lighting—all representing state-ofthe-art infrastructure tailored to meet the needs of a growing population.

It also has a drainage system that addresses long-standing flooding challenges, safeguarding the surrounding communities from adverse effects of poor water management.

Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with a bridge is one of the 36 newly constructed roads and bridges scheduled for commissioning by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

Speaking during the formal commissioning of the project at Ifako-Ijaiye, Governor SanwoOlu, who earlier handed over to the public the newly constructed Alapere Pedestrian Bridge, built by his administration, said the Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with a bridge embodies his administration’s commitment to addressing long-standing challenges faced by the people of the state.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey to build sustainable communities, improve connectivity, and enhance the quality of life for all Lagosians.

It is with immense pride and joy that we unveil the Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with Bridge, a vital infrastructure project that links Abiola Street and Onijemo Street, separated for decades by a canal that created a divide between these two vibrant communities.

“This project embodies our administration’s commitment to keeping our promises and addressing long-standing challenges faced by the people of Lagos State.

“If you recall, during our campaigns, we pledged to tackle issues of inadequate infrastructure and persistent flooding, challenges that have plagued this area for years.

Today, we deliver on that promise. “Before now, crossing between Abiola and Onijemo Streets was both difficult and unsafe. “Pedestrians had to navigate a wooden bridge over a swamp, which exposed them to danger and was an environmental eyesore.

These conditions were unacceptable. “Our administration recognised the urgency of providing a lasting solution, which led to the construction of this modern reinforced concrete bridge, complete with pedestrian and vehicular access, as well as a new, well-paved link road and an upgraded drainage network to prevent flooding.”

