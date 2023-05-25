Sanwo-olu Inaugurates 6 Medical Infrastructure Projects

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated six medical infrastructure projects at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). The projects include a 124-bed SDG multipurpose medical building; the renovated house officers’ quarters; Faculty of Basic Medical and Clinical Sciences building; an Ambulance Bay; a Special Services Centre and a sport complex, all located within the premises of LASUTH. This was according to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

The statement also said governor flagged off the commencement of the construction of the 11-floor resident doctors’ quarters; which when completed would have 30 units of two- bedroom apartments and 63 units of one-bedroom apartments including other ancillary facilities. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the delivery of the modern medical infrastructure projects will further strengthen the capacity of the state healthcare system to meet the needs of residents and citizens alike.