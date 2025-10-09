Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates 24th Housing Estate In 6 Years

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated 420 modern housing units at the newly completed Ajara Housing Estate, Badagry, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to bridging the housing gap across the State.

The governor renamed the estate in honour of the late Sunny Akinsanya Ajose, former Lagos State Head of Service and a respected chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the Ajara Estate is the 24th housing project completed and delivered by his administration in six years, emphasizing that 20 per cent of the new homes would be allocated to members of the Medical Guild, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (Lagos Chapter), and other civil servants.

He said: “This event marks the opening of the 24th housing estate brought to life by our administration, a major milestone on our path to creating a Greater Lagos.”

The Ajara Housing Scheme covers 18.9 hectares and consists of Phases I and II. Phase I, commissioned during the ceremony, comprises 35 blocks of 12-in-1 residential buildings, offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom semi-furnished apartments. Each unit is equipped with essential fittings, including kitchens, cabinets, and lighting fixtures.