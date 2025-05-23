Sanwo-Olu In London, Urges Africans To Unlock New Pathways for Young People

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Africans to unlock new pathways for young people to thrive by reforming higher education to make it more entrepreneurial and relevant to the rapidly evolving realities of the 21st century.

The governor said taking an audacious move would drive entrepreneurship as a tool for economic empowerment and position Africa as a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. He said: “The transformation we seek is not an abstract ideal; it is real, a call to action, and it is urgent.

“A call to harness our collective resources, talents, and networks to create real opportunities for millions across Africa.” Sanwo-Olu spoke on Thursday while delivering his keynote address at the official launch of the Centre for African Social and Economic Transformation (CASET) at the University of the West of England, Bristol.

He said CASET stands as a beacon of bold and bright promise, and with collective effort, its impact will be felt across Africa and beyond, promising, “Lagos State will be a willing and committed partner, and we will do our best to help in forging additional partnerships.”

Sanwo-Olu therefore called on all academics, policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and friends of Africa to see CASET as a timely rallying point and a platform where stakeholders can join hands to turn ideas into action and action into lasting transformation.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the Patron of CASET, which stands as a beacon of Africa’s aspirations and the enduring partnership between the continent and the global community, said the continent, which is home to 1.4 billion people, with over 60 per cent under the age of 25, holds the greatest reservoir of youthful energy, talent, and potential anywhere in the world.

Share