Sanwo-Olu: I Remain Committed To Delivering Good Governance, Dividends Of Democracy

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu , has promised to continue to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy to Lagos residents, saying the Silverbird Governor of the Year Award bestowed on him will motivate him to do more for the people.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Sunday night after receiving the Silverbird Governor of the Year Award at a ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island. He received the Award in the company of members of the Lagos State Executive Council and some top government officials.

In his acceptance speech, the governor who dedicated the Award to the people of the state, vowed to redouble his efforts and continue to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos State.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu, saying the visionary leadership and innovative policies by the first Lagos State Governor in the Fourth Republic laid the groundwork for Lagos to become a vibrant and dynamic city.

Sanwo-Olu also described President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda as the panacea for the country’s economic recovery He said: “This award is a tribute to the hard-working and resilient people of Lagos State who have supported our vision and initiatives.

“Your unwavering belief is what fuels our commitment to excellence. “I am grateful to His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, former Governor and visionary architect of modern Lagos. “His leadership and innovative policies laid the groundwork for our vibrant, dynamic city.

“I remain committed to ensuring that good governance is at the forefront of our administration and delivering the dividends of democracy you deserve. “Together, we have made significant strides; let us continue to work hand in hand to create a brighter future for every Lagosian.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

